Williston High School teacher selected as North Dakota History Teacher of the Year

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston High School teacher was picked to be the state’s History Teacher of the Year.

Denise Bervig was selected by a panel of teachers, administrators and scholars for her achievements in American history education. She has been teaching history and English for 26 years. She said she is surprised and grateful to receive the award.

Bervig said she’s been blessed with teaching great students and having support from the administration to use unique teaching strategies designed to make students think about more than just the names, dates and places.

“If I’m just teaching names, dates and places, my job is obsolete because kids can get that information off their phones quicker than I can tell them, and so my administration has been pretty good about allowing me to go deeper instead of cutting across the swath of history,” she said.

As History Teacher of the Year, Bervig will receive a $1,000 reward and other prizes. She will have a chance to be named National History Teacher of the Year, where she can win $10,000.

Ten finalists will be announced later this summer.

