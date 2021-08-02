Advertisement

Williston Basin School District will not require masks to start the school year

By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. - While the Centers for Disease Control recommended last week that schools should mask up regardless of vaccination status, the Williston Basin School District #7 will not be following that guideline.

Earlier this summer, the board posted their return to in-person plan, which can be found on the District’s website. In it, masks are only recommended and not required. Board president Chris Jundt said he believes this year will start “business as usual.”

“At this point, I expect when we start school on August 17, we are going to have a very normal start to the school year; very similar to what folks would have expected pre-COVID and pre-pandemic,” said Jundt.

The board’s return to an in-person committee is expected to discuss the latest CDC recommendations on August 9th, but Jundt said he doesn’t expect the plan to change unless the number of COVID-19 cases in the area drastically climbs.

