Vitalant looking for blood donors for Williston Blood Drive August 9th and 10th

Donating blood(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The need for blood around the state continues to climb, so donation officials say it’s important to get out and donate when you can.

People in and around Williston can sign up for blood drives planned for next Monday and Tuesday at the New Armory.

Teresa Johnson, a donor recruiter with Vitalant, says the summer months are where they see the highest demand for blood, especially this year as people are getting out more compared to last year. She says all types of blood are needed, especially those with an “O Negative” blood type.

“O Negative is the universal donor, [but] all types are needed at this point, so whatever blood you do have, I guarantee we’re probably going to have you come in to donate,” said Johnson.

The Williston Blood Drive is a two-day event held every eight weeks and Johnson says they see over a hundred donors per day. She says it’s best to call in and make an appointment at 701-852-2161.

The blood drives are scheduled for noon until 6 p.m. each day.

