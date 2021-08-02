Advertisement

U.S. Senate Committee pushes $7 Billion Ag Aid bill forward

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers continue to struggle, more financial relief has been requested.

The U.S. Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee did just that and added $7 billion in disaster relief as part of a massive agriculture bill.

More than $6 billion of it will go to producers hit hardest by the drought and other natural disasters, and $750 million will go specifically to livestock producers.

In a statement, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: “This bill will help to meet the needs of rural America, including fully funding farm loans to provide producers with access to capital, strong support for agricultural research and continued investment in rural broadband.”

This still has a few steps to go before it reaches the President’s desk.

