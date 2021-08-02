Advertisement

Stimulus checks forever?

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota introduced legislation last week that would send $1,200 per month to American adults making less than $75,000 annually.

The program would start in 2028 if it’s passed as-is. Similar legislation has shown promise in Kenya and India, and preliminary results in Finland seem to show improved health and well-being.

