Stimulus checks forever?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota introduced legislation last week that would send $1,200 per month to American adults making less than $75,000 annually.

The program would start in 2028 if it’s passed as-is. Similar legislation has shown promise in Kenya and India, and preliminary results in Finland seem to show improved health and well-being.

