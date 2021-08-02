Advertisement

Rugby’s Bill Jansen receives national coaching award

Bill Jansen
Bill Jansen(kfyr)
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUGBY, N.D. - Rugby’s Bill Jansen was recently named National Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

“We’ve got such great support in Rugby, and without that you don’t have the success or do the things we’ve done,” said Jansen.

Jansen also credited the assistant coaching staff and added how special it is for Rugby to also have the 2014 National Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year Scott Grochow in the fold.

