Road work resumes across the city of Minot

MINOT, N.D. - After taking a break for the North Dakota State Fair, road construction projects have resumed across the city of Minot this week.

According to the city, these projects range from flood protection to smaller maintenance to larger replacement work.

The city has a Traffic Impact Map that is updated weekly that marks road closures and maps out the detours to help residents plan ahead.

City official Derek Hackett said August and September are the busiest months for road construction.

“We try to go until we can’t. Especially on the bigger projects, the more Impactful projects. You know, chip seal should be pretty quick, Burdick should go well weather permitting, but projects like flood control here at MI4-A we’ll take that down to the wire,” said Hackett

More than 30 roads are currently showing full or some lane closure as of August 2.

