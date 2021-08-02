Record-setting year for ND State Fair attendance

MINOT,N.D.-It was a record-setting year for North Dakota State Fair attendance.

Over the nine days of the fair, 310,685 people visited the fairgrounds.

“It was a beautiful fair, and people were so happy to have it back,” said North Dakota State Fair Manager Renae Korslien.

Fair attendance for 2021 increased by a little more than 17,000 from the 2019 event, something that gave the Minot tourism industry a boost.

“Our hotels needed it, but even more important is the entire hospitality industry which is restaurants and retail. Those kinds of dollars are felt throughout the entire community,” said Visit Minot Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock.

Despite the increase, fair management said the Canadian border closure did impact attendance.

“If we would have had the border open Canadian attendance would have been much better because that’s a big part of our fair and we so appreciate them getting to come down so now we look forward to 2022 with Canadians,” said Korslien.

Using new technology, Visit Minot was able to tell that most tourists came from other parts of the state or other Midwest regions, and they also could tell that they visited more than just the fairgrounds.

“Once they are in town we see people taking advantage of other attractions we have in town so of course the Scandinavian Heritage Park and the (Roosevelt Park) Zoo,” said Schoenrock.

Schoenrock also said tourists visited downtown restaurants and shops.

The event also helped Minot hotels reach an occupancy of 90 percent for the first time this year.

Kane Brown was the most attended concert with 10,338 people in attendance and Dan+Shay was a close second with 10,290.

