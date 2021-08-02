Meet one of this year’s GABR stars: Nora Frank

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year the Great American Bike Race highlights two children who have shown incredible improvements with treatments.

At 5-years-old Nora Frank has a tough time walking but that doesn’t stop her from making her favorite animal noises.

“What’s the horsey say?” asked Brittney.

Nora was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and although she can’t speak, she’s learning sign language.

“I love daddy,” signed Nora.

Her father Jeff and the family travel 150 miles roundtrip twice a week to Bismarck for therapy. GABR funds help the family with transportation and therapy costs.

“It’s wonderful knowing that they’re people and programs out there that can help because it’s not easy,” said Jeff Frank.

Its also allowed health care professionals the chance to watch Nora accelerate.

“A couple words to describe Nora: ‘hard worker, sassy, knows what she wants’ and all of those things are kinda of why she’s come as far as she has,” said Sanford occupational therapist Brittney Wilhelm.

Those strides are something to be proud of.

“The next thing you know, she rolled over. The next thing she was scooting across the floor and the next thing you know, she was getting trouble at home. She goes over to the kitchen and pulls out the doors,” said Jeff Frank.

Team ‘Nora Frank the Tank’ are working to raise $10,000 along with about 60 other teams competing at this year’s bike race, so other families can also have the same opportunities as Nora.

Jeff said his team, is about 70 percent of the way to their goal. The Great American Bike Race is extra important this year because only half the normal amount of teams are competing.

