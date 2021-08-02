Advertisement

How do food trucks handle working in the extreme heat?

Maybel's All Day Food Truck
Maybel's All Day Food Truck(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Working in the heat is already rough, but cooking in a food truck takes it to another level.

Maybel’s All Day Food Truck owner says kitchens are known to be 20 degrees hotter than it is outside.

“We just drink a lot, and we take breaks. We have fans that go on in here, so it brings a breeze through and if there if there’s a breeze outside it helps bring some nice cool air through,” said Maybel’s All Day Food Truck Chef and Owner Sam Williams.

Williams says when it comes to crowds in the heat, business fluctuates.

He also says, on the hotter days, they try to include refreshing items on the menu.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot fatal crash
Mandan man dead after crash at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Car accident near Glen Ullin leaves woman, two children dead
Apartment fire in Bismarck
Seven people displaced after Bismarck apartment fire
Silver Dollar Bar
City Commission Denies the Silver Dollar
Sunday morning alcohol sales
First week of Sunday morning alcohol sales

Latest News

World Breastfeeding Week
World Breastfeeding Week
Interesting Olympic Facts Part 2
Interesting Olympic Facts Part 2
Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery Monday
Olympic Themed Painted Coasters
Olympic Themed Painted Coasters