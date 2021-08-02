How do food trucks handle working in the extreme heat?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Working in the heat is already rough, but cooking in a food truck takes it to another level.

Maybel’s All Day Food Truck owner says kitchens are known to be 20 degrees hotter than it is outside.

“We just drink a lot, and we take breaks. We have fans that go on in here, so it brings a breeze through and if there if there’s a breeze outside it helps bring some nice cool air through,” said Maybel’s All Day Food Truck Chef and Owner Sam Williams.

Williams says when it comes to crowds in the heat, business fluctuates.

He also says, on the hotter days, they try to include refreshing items on the menu.

