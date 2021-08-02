Advertisement

DSU Football Picked to win NSAA

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The team that won the North Star Conference football championship last year is the team the coaches think will win again this fall.

Dickinson State went undefeated in nine games to win its sixth straight league title in 20-20. The Hawks had to wait until the spring to compete in the playoffs.

Pete Stanton’s team received all but one first-place vote and I’m assuming coaches couldn’t pick their own team.

D.S.U. was ranked 11th in the N.A.I.A. final poll. Valley City is second in the coaches poll, followed by Waldorf, Dakota State and Mayville. Presentation is sixth with Iowa Wesleyan at the bottom of the voting.

The Blue Hawks fall camp on August 12th, and they open the season on September 2nd at Black Hills State.

