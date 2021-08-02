Car accident near Glen Ullin leaves woman, two children dead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman and two children have died after a one-car crash on I-94, five miles northwest of Glen Ullin.

Responders were called to the scene around 11am Sunday. They say the woman was driving west and struck the median before vaulting onto railroad tracks where the car flipped and caught fire.

All three individuals in the car were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the accident. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

