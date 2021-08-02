Bismarck producer hopeful sunflowers will survive drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the ongoing drought, Bismarck grower Clark Coleman is still feeling optimistic about one crop. He says his sunflowers might be the only crop that survives this drought.

“I think the sunflowers still have a little bit of potential it’ll be way less than what our proven averages. But yeah, I think the sunflowers, is about the only crop that has a chance of making any kind of a harvestable crop,” he said.

Coleman’s sunflowers are blooming now. He normally harvests them in late September.

