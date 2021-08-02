Bismarck farmer finds creative way to chop drought-stricken corn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a normal year, the corn harvest would still be a couple of months away.

Farmers in North Dakota start cutting corn after the first freeze, which is usually around the end of September.

But this year is anything but normal. One Bismarck grower is already cutting corn in an unconventional way.

Clark Coleman is used to the challenges that come with farming. And he’s used to finding creative solutions to get his crops off the field. But this solution might just take the cake.

“This is something I’d never ever thought I’d do in my life,” said Coleman.

Coleman is chopping corn using a draper header. That’s a header normally used for small grains, not corn. It is a solution Coleman came up with when his corn was too short for his corn chopper.

“The corn is so short. In order to make a corn chopper work, you have to have corn pushing corn in, pushing corn to get it to go into the chopper. Well this little stuff here would get right in front of the little right in front of the rollers, and it just turned into a fluff ball there’s nothing there to push it in,” he explained from the cab of his combine. “It was terrible. Absolutely terrible. It was the most frustrating thing I’ve ever done in my life. "

Now that they’ve got this header working, they’ll chop 1,500 acres of corn this way, pile it here and use it to feed their cattle.

“This is what’s going to save our cow herd,” he said.

Most of this corn didn’t even tassel and corn cobs are few and far between.

“We should have eight- to 10-inch-long cobs. They should be the size of a pop bottle already. There’s just nothing there,” said Coleman.

But for now, this unconventional method seems to be working and is a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing year.

The Colemans finished their durum harvest over the weekend. On their irrigated fields they averaged about 35-bushels. Dryland was closer to five bushels.

A normal year would produce 90-100 bushels.

Coleman says the barley and soybeans aren’t looking much better.