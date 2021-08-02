Big Sticks & Tommyknockers game called off as Mining City cancels season

BUTTE, M.T. (KFYR) - Sunday’s game between the Badlands Big Sticks and the Mining City Tommyknockers was called off after Mining City canceled their season.

As a result, Badlands will be awarded the victory via forfeit.

The team confirmed the news that their season was done from their own personal Twitter account.

Butte Sports would follow up that report confirming the news.

The Big Sticks start a 5-game series with the Spuds to end the regular season.

