Wentz holding off surgery with hopes of returning for Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR) - Former Century standout Carson Wentz is holding off surgery for now with hopes he can return to the Colts for Week 1.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Wentz will rehab and rest his foot injury over the next few days and if all goes well, he can return.

If the injury doesn’t improve, then surgery is likely on the table.

Wentz hurt his foot in practice back on Thursday and is currently listed as out indefinitely.

