State Fair Wraps up for 2021

North Dakota State Fair 2021
North Dakota State Fair 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – As the North Dakota State Fair organizers say they would like to thank the community for their support for their grand return.

With more than 20 events, more than 600 vendors and state competitions, organizers say this year was one for the books.

Saturday is the final day guests can come, and the carnival will be open until 11 p.m. and live shows will continue with their usual performance times.

Fair Manager Reneae Korslien said she and her staff are thrilled with the turnout this year.

“Every day has been absolutely fantastic. Yes, it’s been warm sometimes, but the people didn’t even care. They would go into the air conditioning if they got too warm, but every day has been successful,” said Korslien.

Korslein said that preparations are already being made for next year’s fair starting with a whole new concert lineup.

