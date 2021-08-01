ND Leaders try 4-H

MINOT, N.D. - A new event this year at the North Dakota State Fair pitted state leaders against each other in a showmanship contest.

From governor Doug Burgum to the legislature, and even our own Jody Kerzman were each paired with a 4-H competitor to teach them the know-how. Then each leader showed their animal before a panel of judges.

“That’s pretty cool, and we get to learn new things through this, and I’ve never done anything like this through all my years in 4-H, so I’m pretty excited,” said Lindsey Galbreath, 4-H Competitor.

Agricultural commissioner Doug Goehring and his partner took home the win at the end of the night.

