More than five people displaced after Bismarck apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than five people are displaced after an apartment fire Sunday morning. Bismarck Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Warwick Loop just before 10 a.m.

Deputy Chief Brooks Martin said when they arrived heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof.

Residents we spoke to on scene told Your News Leader they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from an upstairs apartment. They said they used a ladder to rescue people from a second floor balcony.

Everyone evacuated and no injuries are reported at this time.

22 firefighters and seven fire trucks fought the blaze.

The fire is under investigation. Stay with Your News Leader for this developing story.

