Michigan man accused of intending to distribute fentanyl in Burleigh county
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man is in custody in Burleigh county after police say he intended to deal drugs.
27-year-old Dayne Nundley was arrested by Bismarck Police during a traffic stop on Rosser Avenue Thursday. Police say that they found 996 pills they believe to be fentanyl in a backpack in his possession.
Court documents state Nundley was traveling to Bismarck from Michigan with no known ties to the area.
He is held at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
