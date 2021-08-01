Michigan man accused of intending to distribute fentanyl in Burleigh county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man is in custody in Burleigh county after police say he intended to deal drugs.

27-year-old Dayne Nundley was arrested by Bismarck Police during a traffic stop on Rosser Avenue Thursday. Police say that they found 996 pills they believe to be fentanyl in a backpack in his possession.

Court documents state Nundley was traveling to Bismarck from Michigan with no known ties to the area.

He is held at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

