Mandan man dead after crash at North Dakota State Fairgrounds

Minot fatal crash
Minot fatal crash(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - A Mandan man is dead after a crash at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds early Sunday morning.

The man was in an off road vehicle, traveling south in the parking lot when it swerved and struck a parked car, head on.

The off-road vehicle overturned, the passenger and driver were ejected

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger had serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

