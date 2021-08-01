Mandan man dead after crash at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - A Mandan man is dead after a crash at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds early Sunday morning.
The man was in an off road vehicle, traveling south in the parking lot when it swerved and struck a parked car, head on.
The off-road vehicle overturned, the passenger and driver were ejected
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger had serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital.
The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
