First week of Sunday morning alcohol sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday is the beginning of a new tradition in North Dakota: Sunday morning alcohol sales. Among the stack of new laws taking effect this weekend, August first is the first day stores can sell alcohol before noon.

While it’s a question how many stores will offer it, they are now allowed to open at 8 am on Sundays. Supporters said the change was a reflection of what stores went through in the last year.

“Considering how that industry was so greatly affected by COVID, and they had their occupancy restricted, they even had their hours restricted, so I thought this was actually a way to help out,” Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said.

Supporters hope the new law gives businesses more freedom in their operations, and cash in on any last-minute beer runs for Sunday sports events.

The bill had a bumpy road to becoming a law. It originally failed on the first vote in the Senate, but later gained a razor-thin margin of support in both chambers.

