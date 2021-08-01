Dan’s Garden

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No rain means lawns are looking rough. Dan Cashman has some ideas to change that.

Dan Cashman: “Well, I don’t know what’s worse the shrubs that got hurt over the winter or the trees that died back because of the lack of moisture last year or the lawns that got hurt.

I want to talk about lawns today. I’m in my own yard and I got quack grass, I got crab grass and I got weeds. And, I got bare spots, and I’ve over seeded some, but if your going to kill quack grass, you have to use something like Round Up to kill everything. But, there is a crab grass killer, and I got both.

The crab grass is low and flat and the quack sits up a little bit more and you can kill the crab grass. Now or next spring you can put a preventer on.

It’s a good time now to over seed you lawn and it’s going to get better it will get cooler in the middle of August, because the days will get cooler it’s easier to start lawns then because grasses and nature will do it, too.

If you’re going to fertilize your lawn again, and you should, go lightly, go half done rate or go 10-10-10.

And, if you’re going to mow your lawn often cut it high don’t stress the lawn. If its four inches high, cut it down to three.

And, the program is still going on for shade three on the boulevard. You can get money back in Bismarck and Mandan and some other cities in North Dakota. It’s Partners in Planting, why not? It its free money.

Until next week we’ll have more tips, good gardening.

