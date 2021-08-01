City Commission Denies the Silver Dollar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday night the city commission held a special meeting to reconsider The Silver Dollar Bar’s application for a liquor license.

Mandan Police Department’s Deputy Chief Lori Flaten presented testimony on previous actions by The Silver dollar’s owner Wade Felton. She recommended denying the liquor license after finding Wade Felton in violation of previous liquor license’ ordinances.

City Commissioners and the city Attorney heard from Felton and his attorney Chris Nyhus in support of Felton’s previous management.

“I just want a chance to clean this up; make this better, make this right, make this the way it was supposed to have been done the first time. We wouldn’t be in this position if it had been done right the first time,” said Wade Felton

Felton’s attorney claimed these actions reflected upon the previous liquor license and were only subject to the revocation of that previous license. City Commissioners questioned whether or not this oversight of the city’s instructions were going to carry forward.

Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said, “To be a good neighbor and try to work things out, that’s the way I tend to do things rather than go to the law. But we’re probably here because we did not revoke the license.”

A few people from the public were there to speak in support of the Silver Dollar Bar. They all held the Silver Dollar in high regard and viewed it as a part of Mandan’s Main Street.

Neighbor and business owner Holly Koenig said, “I’m just saying this because I’m a business owner, I’m watching another business owner struggle, I just hope that you guys can come up with an agreement and help work together because it is tough running a business.”

The Commission decided to deny the reconsideration of Silver Dollar’s liquor license.

