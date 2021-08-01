Bringing new cultures and experiences to Garrison

GARRISON, N.D. - A local business owner in Garrison is participating in a summer work program known as J1.

The program gives foreign students from other countries the opportunity to come to Garrison to work, earn money, and learn a new culture.

This year, business owner, David Jeffrey employed six students from all across the world, adding that it not only benefits the students but the local community as well.

“To bring somebody in from a foreign country and to have them associate with the locals that work for me and that you see at the grocery store and the other business around town. They get to know the people and they really get to experience what different cultures are like,” said Jeffrey.

The students will work for three months then go back home, taking back new experiences and memories.

