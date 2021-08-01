Bismarck 15′s top SE Missouri 5-0 to advance to World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s on to the World Series for the Bismarck 15′s after they shut out the SE Missouri Tropics 5 to 0 on Sunday in the title game of the Midwest Plains Regional.

The 15′s were led by Michael Faagerland on the mound as he tossed 7 no hit innings with 10 strikeouts on the day.

“Last night we played a tough game with West Fargo, it went into extras, and we walked it off, they were down by one. I can tell the energy was there last night, they were hungry for it. We lost to Missouri our opening night, didn’t play our best and from that point forward these boys knew if they came to play each and every day it was going to be there’s. This morning at 8 AM they were ready to go, it showed out here. Faagerland threw an amazing game, defense helped him out and our bats were there. All around great performance,” said head coach Skyler Strand.

“It’s awesome, this group of guys, we’ve playing together since we were 9. This is the first time we’re going to the world series. So, it’s a great feeling to get it done in this way with the no hitter and all that. It’s an awesome feeling,” added pitcher Michael Faagerland.

Bismarck will head to Texas on August 11th for their first game in the World Series.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.