West Fargo knocks off Post 400 to claim State Legion AA title

West Fargo Patriots
West Fargo Patriots(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Patriots needed two wins heading into Saturday and they would get the job done as first they knocked off the Bismarck Governors and then defeated Fargo Post 400, 3-1 to claim the AA State Legion title.

Nolan Dodds was solid on the mound for the Patriots. He had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings.

Both teams advance to the Central Plains Tournament in Sioux Falls next weekend.

