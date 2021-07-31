Vikings without Cousins as rookie QB Kellen Mond tests postive for COVID-19

EAGAN, M.N. (KFYR) - The Vikings will be without quarterback Kirk Cousins as the team holds their annual night practice this evening at TCO Stadium.

Rookie QB Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result Cousins was deemed a close contact.

Three quarterbacks in total will not practice tonight.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news regarding Cousins.

