Vikings without Cousins as rookie QB Kellen Mond tests postive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAGAN, M.N. (KFYR) - The Vikings will be without quarterback Kirk Cousins as the team holds their annual night practice this evening at TCO Stadium.
Rookie QB Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result Cousins was deemed a close contact.
Three quarterbacks in total will not practice tonight.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news regarding Cousins.
