MINOT,N.D.-Teams from all over the state traveled to the Minot to compete in the Ranch Rodeo Thursday and Friday.

The competitions included Wild Cow Milking, Range Branding, and a Trailer Relay Race.

First place winners receive a $1,300 grand prize.

Announcer Shannon Dean said the shows have become a staple at the North Dakota State Fair.

“We started this several years ago doing one performance, and it has grown into the roar of this crowd is crazy. Unless you’ve been here you can’t explain it. I’m not just saying that,” said Dean.

The rodeo also paid tribute to former competitors Garrett Hoelscher and Alex Ruud, who recently passed away, with a rider-less horse around the arena.

