ND’s State Water Commission approves two new water supply programs

North Dakota's State Water Commission(kfyr)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s State Water Commission has approved two new water supply programs and allocated an additional $2 million to a drought assistance program to help farmers and ranchers weather what the governor says is the worst drought in 30 years.

The Emergency Water Supply Program will reimburse producers for 50 percent of eligible costs for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling up to 46 hundred dollars.

The Department of Agriculture will administer the program. Applications will be available beginning August 23rd. To find out more, go to the Ag Department website.

The Commission also approved funding for permanent wells and water pipelines on state-owned lands leased for grazing.

