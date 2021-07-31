Advertisement

National park admission up compared to last year

(ND Tourism)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though cases are rising, people are getting back outside and traveling again.

That means, visitors continue to travel into Theodore Roosevelt National Park, from North Dakota and out of state.

“In an anecdotal way, yes, it looks like we do have more people that are coming in. Some months, our statistics are comparable to our busier years. Last year, the numbers were down, so it was a quieter year,” said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, deputy superintendent at Teddy Roosevelt National Park.

The statistics back up the anecdotes. According to the National Park Service, Teddy Roosevelt National Park has seen a 78% increase through June compared to last year.

