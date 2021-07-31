Advertisement

Minnesota Twins sell at MLB trade deadline

(KVLY)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline was Friday at 3 p.m. Central Time, and the Minnesota Twins were sellers throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The Twins’ first deal was trading All-Star José Berríos to Toronto for 2 “highly touted” Blue Jays prospects, and the second deal was sending J.A. Happ to the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Evan Sisk and RHP John Gant.

Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton were also in conversations of potentially being moved, but no deals were made.

