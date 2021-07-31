Medora Musical back on track

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a challenging year due to the coronavirus, the Medora Musical is on track to have one of their best years.

The Chief Marketing Officer says they’ve had great attendance since the show opened in June.

This year their goal was to have 115,000 total attendees, and they are currently eighteen percent ahead of where they need to be to get to that goal. He says most attractions are back to normal like live entertainment downtown.

He adds that the recent smoke entering our region is not impacting shows at this point.

“We’re obviously monitoring kind of the news as it’s coming out about this, and we will just keep an eye on it but as of now the show continues as is,” said Justin Fisk, Chief Marketing Officer.

Fisk says the Medora Musical was one of the only shows or theatres that operated in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.