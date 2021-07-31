Local gymnasts react to Simone Biles, mental health

WILLISTON, N.D. - It’s the decision everyone has been talking about: Simone Biles backing out of the 2020 Olympics over mental health. Her decision to walk away is not only inspiring for some, but it shines a light on how there’s more to sports than just physical ability.

Gymnasts usually start participating in the sport at a young age, looking to improve their balance and coordination. As they get older, they start training for competitions. Western Stars Gymnastics’ level 3 team recently took 2nd place at state, and there’s a lot of work that goes into it.

“We practice about 12 hours a week,” said 10-year-old Eilee Sumners, “I would go more, but I mean it is a lot sometimes.”

With that amount of effort being shown here, one can only imagine the hard work and pressure gymnasts go through to compete at the highest level. Understanding that, gymnastics coach Emily Wingerter supports Biles’ decision.

“She said I am not ok, I am mentally not ok, I am not going to be safe. She put herself first before a gold medal and that takes a lot of guts,” said Wingerter.

Biles says she is suffering from the ‘twisties,’ a form of mental block where you don’t know where you are in the air, which can be especially dangerous when trying to land during a performance. Most people wouldn’t understand what that feeling is like, but Clinical Director with Summit Counseling Services Jennie Cornell says it would be wrong to brush it off as nothing.

“Mental health has been shoved off as just pull up your bootstraps and you’ll get over it. They are not understanding the science behind mental health. We can not survive without our brain and our brain can not survive without our body so it’s very interconnected,” said Cornell.

The concept of mental health and how athletes handle enormous pressure has become a worldwide discussion thanks to Biles and tennis Star Naomi Osaka, who backed out of the French Open earlier this month over mental health concerns. Things like this would have been unheard of even a few years ago.

“We have always been taught to hide behind our feelings; don’t let people know how we are feeling. If we need help, we don’t go get that because we think that we need to toughen up and do what other people expect us to. Simone Biles did not do that,” Wingerter said.

Pulling out of a competition that is held every four years is a very tough thing to do, but Wingerter says doing so set an example for younger gymnasts, showing that it’s ok to say they’re not mentally there and thus possibly keeping someone out of harm’s way.

