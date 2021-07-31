Governors’ season comes to a close with 2-0 loss to West Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Governors legion baseball team saw their season end on Saturday as they were eliminated by West Fargo 2-0 in the AA Legion State Tournament.

Just two runs in the bottom of the 3rd would prove to be the difference maker for the Patriots.

West Fargo will meet Fargo Post 400 later in the day for the State Championship Game.

The Governors end the year with a 20-15-1 record.

