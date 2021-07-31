Advertisement

FAA North Dakota State Fair beef show

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. -Dozens of future farmers came to this year’s state fair to show off their animals and compete in various competitions.

The FFA Beef show brought out many new faces.

“This is my first time coming to the state fair with beef,” said FFA member Lilly Solemsaas.

This was also the first year for Abby Helm, who won the reserve title in the commercial breed category.

“This is my first year at the state fair actually and it’s a lot of fun,” said Abby Helm.

Lilly Solemsaas traveled to Minot from Mohall for the event and made it to the final round in the showmanship category.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve only been doing this a couple of years so it shows my hard work paid off,” said Solemsaas.

Dozens of awards were given out in multiple categories. But many said the day was about coming together, learning more, and having fun with their animals.

