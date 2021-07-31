Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department unveils patrol boat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Boaters enjoy the Missouri river every summer.

“The sandbar right across from Fox Island, that’s gotten pretty busy. So, this summer we have gone the one a little farther south just to avoid the traffic there,” said Bismarck resident Andrea Diehl.

Now anyone who launches a boat, jet ski or pontoon on the water will be a little safer. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department received a brand-new patrol boat.

“This will be more the flagship boat for us,” said Aaron Silbernagel, Sgt. of Investigations at the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

The 19-foot Boston Wahler’s revved up for use as deputies conduct routine patrols and respond to emergencies.

“Just making sure we keep safety in mind when people are having fun. Making sure that we are checking for life jackets, checking all registration, checking for alcohol violations or underage drinking or narcotics,” added Sgt. Silbernagel.

The boat has space for rescue equipment and will be able to navigate sandbars and the unpredictable conditions in the Missouri River.

“And most of the time if we are going somewhere, somebody has already had an issue or a problem so us being able to respond in those shallower water areas is crucial,” said Sgt. Silbernagel.

Deputies say the new boat is visible, fast, stable, and will better allow them to keep the water safe.

“I think that will definitely help, having them patrol, just keep an eye on things, and making people feel a little safer that they are out there,” added Diehl.

Deputies ask boaters to be considerate on the water and to flag the patrol down for assistance. They have responded to several water recovery rescues this year and run patrols on the river through the fall.

