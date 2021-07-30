Williston Basin International Airport 1 month away from providing direct flights to Las Vegas

WILLISTON, N.D. - In one month, Williston residents will no longer need to travel long distances to seek a flight to Las Vegas.

Sun Country Airlines is set to make its first arrival to the Williston Basin International Airport on September 2nd. It’s the first time the company will make a flight in North Dakota, and it will be the biggest plane to land at XWA with more than 180 seats available.

Airport director Anthony Dudas says this new flight is just the first step of what new destinations the airport can bring.

“One of the many reasons why we constructed XWA was to be able to say yes to these types of operations so that people can use XWA versus having to drive several hours to get a similar level of service,” said Dudas.

Dudas says he feels Sun Country will find success at XWA and that will help in bringing in more routes in the future.

“It’ll make my job easier as I continue conversations with other airlines and Sun Country to add additional destinations and add longer schedules to these different destinations that we’re hoping to continue to grow into,” said Dudas.

The airport recently saw a third daily flight through United and a daily delta flight to Minneapolis return to service, nearly bringing back services to where they were pre-pandemic.

Sun country will provide the flights on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are available at suncountry.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.