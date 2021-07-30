Advertisement

Water Day educates State Fair guests amid statewide drought

(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota continues to see drought conditions across the state, the North Dakota Water Education Foundation is taking time to teach people about how water effects all aspects of North Dakota life.

They’re also doing so in the middle of the state fair.

Ten North Dakota water agencies are coming together to educate fairgoers of all ages on the importance of H2O in the water day festival o’ fun.

Activities ranged from interactive exhibits to themed games all based around North Dakota’s water.

Even participants from out of state took time during the fair to learn.

“So far this has been our favorite event of the day, and it’s just wonderful to find out how they are fixing the flooding problems when they do happen,” said Terri Feil, fair guest.

Those involved said it’s important to keep the public educated on water concerns that are specific to the state and its impact on all aspects of life.

“We want to make sure that we’re using it wisely and that it’s going to the right location. And I think in North Dakota we’re really lucky that we have a lot of different people who are really invested in make sure that our water resources are protected and that we’re using it appropriately,” said Dani Hanson with North Dakota Water.

Guests also got the chance to meet with members of water based agencies both local and from around the state.

Thursdays event included state water trivia with answers found in all the exhibits. Water day has been a staple event of the state fair since 2008 and organizers said they can’t wait to return next year.

You can learn more about local water resources online on the North Dakota Water Education Foundation website here.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Memorial Candla
Fallen officer involved in shooting identified
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.

Latest News

CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation amid labor shortage
Senior Day at the North Dakota State Fair
Remembering past fairs on Senior Day
Rural hospital thankful for provider relief funds during pandemic
Behavioral Health Division promotes ‘Help is Here’ at the State Fair