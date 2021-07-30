Water Day educates State Fair guests amid statewide drought

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota continues to see drought conditions across the state, the North Dakota Water Education Foundation is taking time to teach people about how water effects all aspects of North Dakota life.

They’re also doing so in the middle of the state fair.

Ten North Dakota water agencies are coming together to educate fairgoers of all ages on the importance of H2O in the water day festival o’ fun.

Activities ranged from interactive exhibits to themed games all based around North Dakota’s water.

Even participants from out of state took time during the fair to learn.

“So far this has been our favorite event of the day, and it’s just wonderful to find out how they are fixing the flooding problems when they do happen,” said Terri Feil, fair guest.

Those involved said it’s important to keep the public educated on water concerns that are specific to the state and its impact on all aspects of life.

“We want to make sure that we’re using it wisely and that it’s going to the right location. And I think in North Dakota we’re really lucky that we have a lot of different people who are really invested in make sure that our water resources are protected and that we’re using it appropriately,” said Dani Hanson with North Dakota Water.

Guests also got the chance to meet with members of water based agencies both local and from around the state.

Thursdays event included state water trivia with answers found in all the exhibits. Water day has been a staple event of the state fair since 2008 and organizers said they can’t wait to return next year.

You can learn more about local water resources online on the North Dakota Water Education Foundation website here.