Wanted: woman who left hospital after saying she swallowed bags of drugs
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman is wanted by authorities who say she swallowed bags of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Police say a K-9 unit alerted to drugs in the car of 42-year-old Leeann Lemke of Grand Forks and 44-year-old Robert Corona of Mandan. Officers say they found 766 grams of meth and over $6,000 when they searched the car. Lemke told officers she swallowed 30 bags of drugs, according to court documents.
Lemke was taken to a Bismarck hospital but later left against medical advice.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Lemke.
Corona is in custody at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
