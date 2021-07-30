Wanted: woman who left hospital after saying she swallowed bags of drugs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman is wanted by authorities who say she swallowed bags of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police say a K-9 unit alerted to drugs in the car of 42-year-old Leeann Lemke of Grand Forks and 44-year-old Robert Corona of Mandan. Officers say they found 766 grams of meth and over $6,000 when they searched the car. Lemke told officers she swallowed 30 bags of drugs, according to court documents.

Lemke was taken to a Bismarck hospital but later left against medical advice.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lemke.

Corona is in custody at the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

