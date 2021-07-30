State Forms Wildland Fire Task Force

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Forest Service and the Department of Emergency Services have initiated a program to augment the state’s firefighting capabilities and resources.

The Wildland Fire Task Force was adopted to allow local fire departments the ability to respond outside their jurisdictions, if needed.

Fire departments generally can volunteer to be assigned to the task force for week-long increments consisting of 12-hour shifts.

Those assignments can be extended up to 21 days.

North Dakota has had more than 1,700 fires this year, burning more than 112,000 acres.

