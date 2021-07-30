Rural hospital thankful for provider relief funds during pandemic

DICKINSON, N.D. - A rural North Dakota hospital says the provider relief funds have been critical to its survival during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest Healthcare Services in Bowman began receiving the funds in April of 2020.

The Chief Financial Officer says the money was used to cover nurses’ wages, buy sanitizing equipment, and to claim lost revenue for 2020 and part of 2021.

Wednesday Senator Kevin Cramer and another senator introduced a bill to extend the initial deadline for health care providers to use the funds before having to return them.

The hospital says it is important that the deadline be extended.

“Our clinic visits dropped, we couldn’t, people were scared to leave their houses, we had to stop procedure day, I mean, our revenue tanked completely, and HHS funds were able to offset those lost revenues,” said Amanda Loughman, Chief Financial Officer.

Right now, the deadline to use the funds is June 30. The bill would extend the deadline at least through the end of this year.

