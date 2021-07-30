Advertisement

Rural hospital thankful for provider relief funds during pandemic

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. - A rural North Dakota hospital says the provider relief funds have been critical to its survival during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest Healthcare Services in Bowman began receiving the funds in April of 2020.

The Chief Financial Officer says the money was used to cover nurses’ wages, buy sanitizing equipment, and to claim lost revenue for 2020 and part of 2021.

Wednesday Senator Kevin Cramer and another senator introduced a bill to extend the initial deadline for health care providers to use the funds before having to return them.

The hospital says it is important that the deadline be extended.

“Our clinic visits dropped, we couldn’t, people were scared to leave their houses,  we had to stop procedure day, I mean, our revenue tanked completely, and HHS funds were able to offset those lost revenues,” said Amanda Loughman, Chief Financial Officer.

Right now, the deadline to use the funds is June 30. The bill would extend the deadline at least through the end of this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Memorial Candla
Fallen officer involved in shooting identified
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.

Latest News

CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation amid labor shortage
Senior Day at the North Dakota State Fair
Remembering past fairs on Senior Day
Behavioral Health Division promotes ‘Help is Here’ at the State Fair