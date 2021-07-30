Remembering past fairs on Senior Day

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday was Senior Day at the North Dakota State Fair.

Seniors had free admission, along with a banquet in the state fair center.

Your News Leader swung by the banquet and asked some long time fairgoers about their favorite fair memories.

“Well I can remember a lot of my friends would sneak through the gates, the fences that were around it, but I never did,” said Donnell Hill, Minot.

“I love meeting the people, interacting with them. I love to see the folks that are here year after year, converse with them again, see them again. I’ve got some old friends that aren’t here this year and we realize that’s probably health and so on,” said Paul Engeldinger, Burlington.

“I remember when I was young we’d go through the animal barns, and I got to see all the animals, and the young farm gentlemen would tell me how to take care of the animals, and I could pet the horses, and cows, and everything. I love the animals,” said Jane Abel, Burlington.

A group from Trinity Homes came out to the fairgrounds to join in on the festivities.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.