Reigning ACHA D-2 Men’s Hockey National Champions UMary release ‘21-‘22 Schedule

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary released their 2021-2022 season schedule Friday in an announcement on Twitter (@UMaryMHockey).

UMary is coming off the program’s first ever National Championship, and first National Championship in the school’s athletic history.

The Marauders will play a 28-game schedule versus ACHA D-1 and D-2 clubs, including 6 specialty nights at the Starion Sports Complex.

The season begins on October 1st down in Ames, Iowa against Iowa State, a rematch of the National Title game.

UMary beat the Cyclones 2-0 on April 20 on home ice to clinch the title.

