Advertisement

Pair arrested after child left in car near ND State Fairgrounds

Child Neglect
Child Neglect(KFYR-TV)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple was arrested at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot Wednesday night after a witness reported a child left alone in a car.

Police say they found the four-year-old in a car at Herslip Management around 11:15 p.m.

They arrested the couple on the fairway. A 24-year-old Montana man and a 22-year-old Manitoba woman both face child neglect charges.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran and Jessica Saueressig
Two suspects in Sunday’s Killdeer homicide now in custody; name of victim released
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
Memorial Candla
Fallen officer involved in shooting identified
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.

Latest News

CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation
Garrison business owner shows employee appreciation amid labor shortage
Senior Day at the North Dakota State Fair
Remembering past fairs on Senior Day
Rural hospital thankful for provider relief funds during pandemic
Behavioral Health Division promotes ‘Help is Here’ at the State Fair