Pair arrested after child left in car near ND State Fairgrounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple was arrested at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot Wednesday night after a witness reported a child left alone in a car.

Police say they found the four-year-old in a car at Herslip Management around 11:15 p.m.

They arrested the couple on the fairway. A 24-year-old Montana man and a 22-year-old Manitoba woman both face child neglect charges.

