Advertisement

Overnight fire destroys home in southeast Minot

(WTVG)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – An early-morning fire destroyed a home in southeast Minot Friday, according to Minot Rural Fire.

Crews were paged out around 2:45 a.m. for a structure fire in the 2800 block of Highway 52 South, according to Assistant Chief Rob Knuth.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was already fully engulfed.

Roughly 15 firefighters from Minot Rural, Burlington, Surrey and Des Lacs departments responded.

Knuth indicated that all residents got out safely, and there was not loss of life or injuries.

He said crews had the fire extinguished by 9 a.m.

The home is a total loss. The cause is undetermined.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Eduardo Rivera
Bismarck man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl, other drugs

Latest News

Game and Fish
Game and Fish
Tigirlily
Tigirlily
Water day
Water Day
Aliens
Aliens