Overnight fire destroys home in southeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. – An early-morning fire destroyed a home in southeast Minot Friday, according to Minot Rural Fire.

Crews were paged out around 2:45 a.m. for a structure fire in the 2800 block of Highway 52 South, according to Assistant Chief Rob Knuth.

When crews arrived on scene, the home was already fully engulfed.

Roughly 15 firefighters from Minot Rural, Burlington, Surrey and Des Lacs departments responded.

Knuth indicated that all residents got out safely, and there was not loss of life or injuries.

He said crews had the fire extinguished by 9 a.m.

The home is a total loss. The cause is undetermined.

