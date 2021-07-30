Advertisement

ND has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination

ND Vaccinations
ND Vaccinations(kfyr)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re holding out on getting a COVID vaccine because you’ve heard some states are going to pay people $100, don’t hold your breath.

We took the question to the North Dakota Department of Health and received this back.

“The state still has no plans to offer monetary incentives for vaccination; we have been advised by the Attorney General’s office that incentives for vaccinations may violate the anti-gifting clause of the North Dakota’s state constitution.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended

Latest News

Game Wardens meet the public at the fair
Nurses willing to walk over vaccine mandate, but may not be as many as feared
North Dakota State Fair 2021
Memories from the North Dakota State Fair
Sun Country Airlines
Williston Basin International Airport 1 month away from providing direct flights to Las Vegas