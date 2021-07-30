Memories from the North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. - Saturday is the last day for the North Dakota State Fair. As things wind down Your News Leader asks what’s your favorite memory from the week?

“The rides,” said Olivia Kallis, Mandan. “I liked the hustle and bustle and the excitement of the people,” said Jane Abel, Burlington.

“The bucket of fries with bacon and cheese,” said Tim Kallis, Mandan. “Almost every day we have almost a dozen that are lined up and raring to come through the front gate,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

“To go fishing, and I got to catch a fish,” said Thomas Kallis, Mandan.

The carnival and other attractions close down by midnight that day if you still want your chance to ride or look around.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.