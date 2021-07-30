Advertisement

Memories from the North Dakota State Fair

North Dakota State Fair 2021
North Dakota State Fair 2021(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Saturday is the last day for the North Dakota State Fair. As things wind down Your News Leader asks what’s your favorite memory from the week?

“The rides,” said Olivia Kallis, Mandan. “I liked the hustle and bustle and the excitement of the people,” said Jane Abel, Burlington.

“The bucket of fries with bacon and cheese,” said Tim Kallis, Mandan. “Almost every day we have almost a dozen that are lined up and raring to come through the front gate,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

“To go fishing, and I got to catch a fish,” said Thomas Kallis, Mandan.

The carnival and other attractions close down by midnight that day if you still want your chance to ride or look around.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child pornography Cybertip leads to Golden Valley woman’s arrest
Grasshoppers thrive in this hot, dry weather and they are moving into the state, destroying...
Grasshoppers damage crops, pastures in eastern Mont., western N.D.
Pedestrian killed
Dickinson Pedestrian Fatality
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended
CDC says masking for vaccinated people recommended

Latest News

Sun Country Airlines
Williston Basin International Airport 1 month away from providing direct flights to Las Vegas
Bismarck Air Quality
Fires make Bismarck air ‘Unhealthy’
Masks required indoors on Minot Air Force Base, regardless of vaccination status
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz out indefinitely after suffering foot injury