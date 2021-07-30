Advertisement

Masks required indoors on Minot Air Force Base, regardless of vaccination status

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Masks are now required in all indoor settings on Minot Air Force Base, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, in accordance with a directive this week to all installations from the Department of Defense.

The updated directive was sent out Wednesday.

It instructs all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors to installations to wear a mask indoors.

It also instructs individuals in those groups who are not fully vaccinated to continue practicing physical distancing.

Those with questions can go to the Minot Air Force Base website or Facebook page to learn more.

