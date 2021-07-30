Investigators search for individuals responsible for shooting two cows in Kidder county

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Investigators are searching for the person or people who shot two cows in Kidder county over the past weekend.

Saturday, Kidder County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call southeast of Dawson. Deputies found a heifer with multiple bullet wounds.

On Wednesday, the department responded to a call south of Tappen where another heifer was found with a bullet wound to the forehead. Deputies say the second cow appeared to have suffered for several days before the bullet hole was discovered.

Deputies believe the two incidents to be related and are investigating.

Sheriff Barry Vannatta says in his time at the department he’s never dealt with an incident of this nature. NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blane Northrop says that the Stockmen’s Association investigated a cow-shooting incident two years ago in McKenzie county.

Kidder County Cattle Shooting (kfyr)

No arrests were made in that case. Northrop adds that these incidents are rare, senseless and tend to run in streaks.

NDSA is offering up to $24,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible. Call the sheriff’s office at 701-475-2422 or the NDSA at 701-233-2522 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.